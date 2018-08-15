The Best Way To Air-Dry Your Hair, According To Your Texture

Air-drying your hair is the ideal summer styling method. Less hot air blowing in your face and more sleep in the morning is a much better way to start the day, but controlling your results is an altogether different battle.
Air-dried hair, unless you're very lucky, is normally associated with frizz or flatness, tangles or fly aways — and certainly not the bouncy curls, smooth waves, and shiny strands we're after. However, it doesn't have to be so hard to master, according to celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas.
The first step is to adequately condition — something that's important for all textures. "Frizz is your hair's way of trying to get more moisture," Dueñas says. Then, with the right products and the proper manipulation, a lacklustre air-dried finish can be a thing of the past.
Dueñas shares his tips and tricks to a better air-dry, ahead.