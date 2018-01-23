"At first I thought, 'I hope that people don't think that the idea behind it is taking a shortcut,' because that's not what my intention was by any means — it's supposed to be sassy, because this town is hard. For her [Bette Davis] to sit there and think of her answer and come back with that? People ask me all the time, what kind of advice do you have for young actors, but there is no one thing, there's no one formula, so for her to say, "Take Fountain [Avenue]" — it's brilliant. And I have been there, trying to get to three auditions in one day and just stuck on Santa Monica Blvd [instead of taking the faster route, Fountain]. The meaning for me was not taking the main road, so it is funny, but it also has a little more meaning to me."