At 29, Hilary Duff has already lived many lives: She’s been a Disney star, a teen idol, a singer, an actress, a mother, and even a one-time Brooklyn resident. But at the end of the day, she’s just a human being who loves Byredo fragrances and a good three-figure serum, and apparently lives right above a SoulCycle.
Duff dished on her extensive beauty regimen — and her proximity to boutique fitness classes — in a new interview with the New York Times, and her eye for products is clearly far superior than her ex’s DIY haircut skills.
Ahead, we’ve broken down each step of Duff’s daily regimen, from her favorite mascara to the conditioning treatment that keeps her blond hair bright. We’ve already gleaned from the Younger actress’ social media presence that she’s big on hair and makeup transformations, but her skin-care routine is epic, too — $1,244 worth of epic, to be exact. No wonder she plays a 20-something on TV.