From Pink To Blue To White, Hilary Duff's Hair Evolution Is So Epic

Since she came on the scene more than 15 years ago, Hilary Duff has served as a walking Instafeed of top beauty trends. Throwback to her Lizzie McGuire era, and you'll recall the then-teen rocked teal eyeliner, extensions, and mad lip gloss — the beauty essentials of every ingenue at the time. And now? The mother of two is right on trend with a revolving door of rainbow-colored hair. (Duff says she gleans inspiration from Instagram, just like many of us.)
Duff manages to dodge beauty victimhood by giving equal play to the classics, such as smoky eyes and dewy skin. But no matter how much she alternates between edgy and refined, the bright-eyed star always keeps it fresh. In case you needed a reminder of how much her look has changed over the years, we're taking a trip through her most iconic beauty transformations, from childhood to present day. The beauty evolution of Hilary Duff, ahead.