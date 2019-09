From Pink To Blue To White, Hilary Duff's Hair Evolution Is So Epic

Since she came on the scene more than 15 years ago, Hilary Duff has served as a walking Instafeed of top beauty trends. Throwback to her Lizzie McGuire era, and you'll recall the then-teen rocked teal eyeliner, extensions, and mad lip gloss — the beauty essentials of every ingenue at the time. And now? The mother of two is right on trend with a revolving door of rainbow-colored hair . (Duff says she gleans inspiration from Instagram, just like many of us.)