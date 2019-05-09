Hilary Duff Got Engaged Wearing The Perfect Nail Design

Hilary Duff has had an incredibly lovely past few months. Back in October, she gave birth to a baby girl named Banks, who continues to get cuter with every passing day and Instagram post.
Now, as Duff just shared on social media, she's kicking off May with yet another joyful announcement: Her longtime boyfriend Matthew Koma just proposed. "He asked me to be his wife," Duff wrote on Instagram, posting two pictures that show her, Koma, and that stunning new engagement ring strategically posed front-and-center.
While some might have taken one look at these pictures and zoomed right in on that massive rock, others (like us) zeroed in on Duff's perfect engagement manicure.
Advertisement
While we don't know whether this proposal took Duff by surprise, we do know that she was ready with a very on-trend and appropriate nail design: Baby Boomer nails.
What are Baby Boomer nails, exactly? They're essentially a twist on the French manicure, with the white faded into a soft beige or pink base to create an ombré effect. The name stems from the fact that it originated way back in the 1940s — which are considered baby boomer years — though it's taken off in much more recent months thanks to Instagram. As nail artist Jade Tang told Refinery29, "It's a timeless and elegant look — soft pink fading into frosted white tips — there's something romantic about it."
No surprise, it's also a very popular choice among brides — and clearly Duff is already nailing it in that department.
Advertisement