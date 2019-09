Hilary Duff Got Engaged Wearing The Perfect Nail Design

What are Baby Boomer nails, exactly? They're essentially a twist on the French manicure, with the white faded into a soft beige or pink base to create an ombré effect. The name stems from the fact that it originated way back in the 1940s — which are considered baby boomer years — though it's taken off in much more recent months thanks to Instagram. As nail artist Jade Tang told Refinery29 , "It's a timeless and elegant look — soft pink fading into frosted white tips — there's something romantic about it."