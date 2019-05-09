Hilary Duff Is Engaged To Matt Koma & Shared The Sweetest Photo To Celebrate

Hilary Duff is engaged! The Lizzie McGuire star shared the news that is she engaged to musician Matt Koma on Instagram Thursday morning, along with a solid look at her new engagement ring.
Koma (born Matthew Bair) and Duff were briefly linked together as a couple in early 2017, but split, then rekindled their relationship in September 2017. In October 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, Banks Violet Bair. Duff also has a son, Luca, 6, with her ex-husband hockey player Mike Comrie. This is 31-year-old Koma's first engagement.
For those unfamiliar with Koma, here's the lowdown: He's a singer, songwriter and DJ. A modern renaissance man! He's even written a few songs with Zedd.
Duff captioned the photo, which looks like it was taken right after the fact, "He asked me to be his wife." Koma shared the same set of photos on his own Instagram, with the caption, "I asked my best friend to marry me..."
