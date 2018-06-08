Okay, so. Let's get to know Koma. He's a musician. He did a "7 Things To Know" video with Billboard back in November, so we'll start with that. In it, he plays the harmonica. He also reveals that he was born in Brooklyn and he grew up on Seaford, Long Island. His guilty pleasure is canceling plans. The first song he wrote was called "Downtown." He's very proud of a song called "Suitcase," which came out in 2017.