I'm sorry, but I didn't know anything about Matthew Koma before today! Koma is currently dating teen icon Hilary Duff, and, per their respective Instagrams, they are having a baby together!
Koma and Duff have been dating a while, actually, which is just proof that I've become loose in my old age in my Instagram-stalking. He and Duff are all over each other's social media feeds, and they even walked the red carpet at the Entertainment Weekly SAG Awards Celebration this January. January! That was six months ago!
"I got a really nice guy," Duff told E! News at the Younger premiere this year. "He's so great. My mom was at Matt's birthday, and she was like, 'I just love him. I just love him so much. He's the best.'"
Turns out, they talk about each other a lot. Duff dished on their relationship to The Talk in December. Apparently, they've been on-and-off a little. This is, in fact, the third time they've tried to make this work. "Third time's a charm!" she said, cheesing for the camera.
Okay, so. Let's get to know Koma. He's a musician. He did a "7 Things To Know" video with Billboard back in November, so we'll start with that. In it, he plays the harmonica. He also reveals that he was born in Brooklyn and he grew up on Seaford, Long Island. His guilty pleasure is canceling plans. The first song he wrote was called "Downtown." He's very proud of a song called "Suitcase," which came out in 2017.
He's a producer, too, having worked on Shania Twain's 2017 album Now. (He is listed as one of five producers on the album.) His perhaps most high-profile work are his collabs with Zedd — they worked on the 2012 track "Spectrum" and the 2014 track "Find You," among others. Koma also worked on the track "Clarity," which featured Foxes.
In addition to his singer-songwriter career, Koma is the proud owner of a pup named Lucy, per his Instagram, and, starting in February, he spent 4 months in New York City with Duff while she filmed Younger. (Duff revealed in an interview that she has to move to NYC for 4 months while filming.) He's very good friends with Christopher Mintz-Plasse and he maybe spent one Saturday this year among the Saturday Night Live band. Actually, I think Christopher Mintz-Plasse is on a bowling team with Koma called Bowling With The Beatles.
His other celebrity connection? Koma is good friends with Priyanka Chopra, star of Quantico and good friend to Meghan Markle. Koma also appears to have a daughter, per his Instagram.
And, get this: Duff first appeared on his Instagram in February of 2017, well over a year ago. Well, darn. How did we not pick up on this sooner?
