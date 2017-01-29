Hilary Duff hit the red carpet last night with date Matthew Koma. E! News reports that the Younger actor posed for photos on the red carpet the SAG Awards pre-party at famed hotel Chateau Marmont. This is the first time the two have appeared together at an event. Duff's love life hasn't been much to talk about since her divorce from former NHL-er Mike Comrie, with whom she shares a son. She tells Cosmopolitan that she wasn't "desperate" for a man. In the interview, which appears in the magazine's February issue, she also reveals that she's "never been a good dater." Good dater or not, it looks like she and Koma were having a blast at the swanky Hollywood party. They also seemed to be enjoying themselves in the date-night Polaroid collage that Koma, an EDM artist and DJ, shared on his Instagram. Does that make them red carpet official or Instagram official? Looks like both.
