See What Hilary Duff (& More Celebs) Wore For This Fashionable Party

The most stylish women of the world gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate the 150th issue of Harper's Bazaar.
In honor of this anniversary, America's first fashion magazine created the first-ever 150 Most Fashionable Women list. The chic round-up, which is featured in Harper's Bazaar's February issue, is not only a Hollywood affair, though. Editor in chief Glenda Bailey collaborated with the magazine’s international editors for a list that includes the most fashionable women from all around the world.
The women who attended the party proved the list correct showing off their best looks for all to see.
Now, you can see for yourself what Hilary Duff, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross and more wore to the event. Not to mention, what you're going to want to add to your closet in 2017.