Hilary Duff Has Given Birth To Daughter Banks Violet Bair

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma have welcomed their first baby girl! In duel Instagram posts the couple announced that Banks Violet Bair was born on Thursday afternoon, and they couldn't be happier about it.
"We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life," Korma captioned a photo of the couple holding their baby girl in front of a window. "Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the ? who makes it all possible. Cloud ten."
"Banks Violet Bair," Duff said on her post. "This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic."
The couple announced their baby news in June, a little over a year since they started dating in early 2017. Banks is Duff's first child with Korma. She currently shares six-year-old son Luca Cruz with ex-husband Mike Comrie, meaning little Banks already has the perfect big brother.
Duff uploaded some additional adorable photos of the newborn to her Instagram story:
Congrats to the growing fam!
