This sounds like a plot line straight out of Lizzie McGuire. According to Hilary Duff's new interview with E! News, the Younger star's adorable 5-year-old son Luca's super short haircut was definitely an accident. Fortunately, Duff's kid is taking the mishap in stride.
Anyone who takes a look at Duff's Instagram knows that Luca typically rocks tufts of blonde hair. Speaking to E! News, the former Disney Channel star revealed that it was her ex-husband and co-parent, former NHL player Mike Comrie, who did the deed. That's because while Duff is shooting Younger on location in New York City — her family is based in Los Angeles — it's Comrie who gets put in charge of hair maintenance.
"His dad shaved all of [Luca's] hair off!" she joked to E! News. "We [were] like, 'Let's give him a short summer 'do—like a buzz cut. And then Luca didn't feel like going to get his hair cut, and Mike's like, 'I'm just gonna do it!'"
Duff added that Luca was very much onboard:
"And then Luca was excited by the thought of his dad cutting his hair," she explained in the interview. "Then he sent me a picture and he was like, 'I might have went a little too short. He's like basically bald.'"
Hmm... That may explain why Duff's son has been wearing a hat in her last few Instagram photos. (Sunburn is real, people!)
The actress shared this sweet Mother's Day Instagram with her little boy — and both are making sure their heads are covered.
"so happy I got to #mom a little more before heading back to work in nyc. So hard to be away but strawberry picking was the sweetest ending"
No matter what haircut Luca is rocking, Duff seems to love spending time with her little boy. They may not always be on the same coast, but they clearly make the most of their time together when they are.
