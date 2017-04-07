Hilary Duff's Son Picked Out His First-Ever Present For Her & It's PERFECT

Five-year-old Luca Cruz Comrie already has great taste in jewelry — and a knack for knowing what will make his mom smile. On Wednesday, Hilary Duff shared a photo on Instagram of a present her son picked out for her, Us reports, and it's both adorable and very fitting.
The gift is a red watch with two Wonder Woman cartoons: one on the face and one on the band. In case you were wondering, Duff's a fan of the superhero.
"This is the first gift Luca has ever actually picked out for me all by himself," she wrote. "I couldn't love it more. Going to wear this bad ass thing till it breaks. #luckymom #wonderwomanrules."
Luca is also the son of former pro hockey player Mike Comrie, who is now divorced from Duff. He's obviously caught on to the fact that his mom basically is Wonder Woman.
It looks like the specific item he got her is the LEGO® DC Comics™ Super Heroes Wonder Woman Watch. The $24.99 accessory's got interchangeable links so you can customize it to fit your wrist. The links come in an assortment of colors — blue, red, yellow, and white — which lets you create a unique design for the band.
We're not sure what the occasion was, since her birthday's not until September. In fact, Luca's the one who just had a birthday. His parents planned a Ghostbusters-themed barbecue for him, and his mom wrote him a sweet Instagram tribute: "Hey kid...the past five years have been the BEST, hardest, most blessed years of my life. I love you so much. The world is yours my love... I hope you take it."
We're not sure what she got him, but it must've been something epic. He didn't get his gift-giving skills from nowhere.
