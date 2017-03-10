Hilary Duff & Ex Mike Comrie Are Planning The Best Birthday Party For Their Son

Hilary Duff and ex-husband Mike Comrie won't let anything get in the way of their son's birthday. Despite the fact that the couple is no longer together — their divorce was finalized back in January 2016 — the two are pulling out all the stops so soon-to-be five-year-old Luca Comrie will have a birthday to remember.
"We're doing a backyard party, which I haven't done since he was two," Duff told E! News. It's always so much work, but I'm really excited about it."
And that's not all. The party will also play host to some very special guests.
Advertisement
"I think the Ghostbusters are showing up," Duff reveals. "It's going to be like a whole thing."
Comrie's role is the be the chef, and he's cooking up an appropriate dish for the guests.
"We're doing hot dogs because Slimer eats hot dogs," she said. "His dad is going to be on hot dog grilling duty. We're also going to have pizza and veggie and fruit trays."
This theme makes sense, since the birthday boy also dressed up as a Ghostbuster for Halloween, along with three friends.
For the birthday party, however, Duff isn't planning anything that elaborate for herself. "I might try to find a vintage Ghostbusters tee," she told E! News.
The elephant in the room, however, is the fact that Comrie is currently under investigation by the LAPD for alleged rape. While the 36 year old has not formally been charged, an unidentified woman came forward and accused Comrie of raping her multiple times in his home.
However this, like most things in their family life, is something Duff would prefer to handle privately.
"I live in a weird town where people have lots of curiosity about my life and I try to just go about my day as best I can. Every day brings something new," she told E! about living in LA. "Obviously, [Luca] comes first. Thinking about his well-being and his happiness and his safety and everything in between. When you are a mom, that is so natural to you."
Advertisement