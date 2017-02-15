According to TMZ, Mike Comrie, Hillary Duff's ex-husband is under investigation by the LAPD for rape. An unidentified woman has come forward and accused the 36-year-old of raping her multiple times in his West L.A. home. Comrie has not been formally charged and has not publicly addressed the allegations or incident in question. Though, according to TMZ sources, Comrie has commented on the incident privately and insists that the sex was consensual. A second woman was also allegedly involved in the encounter; however, she has not come forward. Hilary Duff and Comrie were married in 2010 and later filed for divorce in 2015 citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in January of 2016. The two share a 4-year-old son, Luca.
We have reached out to Mike Comrie's rep for comments on the allegations. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
