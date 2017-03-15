Hilary Duff may be a well-known actress but, around the house, she's just mom. Balancing those two things, she says, isn't always easy. It's something Duff is making clear in the April issue of Redbook, which has her getting real about her single mom guilt and how it affects her every decision.
"I always feel torn or guilty about something," she said. "I’m not working right now, and at first I stressed about that, like, 'Oh, I shouldn’t stay still this long.' And that’s ridiculous. I have a child; it’s totally fine to not be slammed all the time."
Duff explained as she gets older she feels more comfortable "leaning out," explaining that she doesn't need to "cram every day full" of work. Especially, since she's been doing that for most of her life. Hello, she started acting in commercials at the age of 6. Right now, she's happy to finally not be on anyone else's schedule, that is "besides Luca’s. I’m basically his chauffeur!"
In the revealing interview, Duff also talked about what it's like co-parenting with ex-husband Mike Comrie, admitting that it has its good and bad points. "Some of my friends tell me, 'God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him.' I’m divorced, and it sucks," she said. "Well, it did suck for a while; now it’s just normal."
As she explained she does get a break from parenting once and a while, which isn't a bad thing. "I had Luca by myself for a few weeks, no help, when Mike was on the road," she said, "and when he got home I was like, 'He’s yours! Bye!'"
What she does have help with is throwing awesome birthday parties. The Younger star recently revealed she and Comrie are throwing Luca a backyard party that may or may not include an appearance from the Ghostbusters.
When Duff does get some time to herself she often goes out with her friends but finds that dating isn't really her cup of tea. "I never think being single sucks until I go out in L.A. with my girlfriends and the options are terrible," Duff, who split from personal trainer Jason Walsh, told Redbook. "I really attract the old men!"
This isn't the first time Duff has talked about how much she hates dating. Earlier this year, the 29-year-old told Cosmopolitan she's "never been a good dater." Oh Hilary, join the club.
Duff's issue of Redbook hits stands on March 21.
