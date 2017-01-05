Hilary Duff is 30 years old and she's done with dating. Well, not done, exactly. She told Cosmopolitan in a an interview for its February issue that she isn't adept at the whole courtship thing. "I’ve never been a good dater. I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to… I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate," Duff said. The Disney alum split from personal trainer Jason Walsh in December and, it seems, is in no rush to find another partner. In fact, before that brief relationship, Duff openly admitted that she would likely never get married. The young star married Mike Comrie when she was 22 — their divorce was finalized almost a year ago, in February of 2016. The duo have a son together, Luka. And it's not just dating that Duff is done with. The Lizzie McGuire star, who gave us endless life advice as the titular character in the '00s, is through with undue pressure. In the same interview, she told Cosmo, "I’ve had a career for a long time, but I’ve put a lot of unnecessary pressure on myself as a woman, a businessperson, an actress. I’m like, ‘Am I doing enough?’ Everyone I’ve talked to says you come into your own in your 30s. You feel more secure. I’m looking forward to that.” It would seem that Duff is taking the path of the proverbial "modern woman." She eschews dating (sort of) and she's down to focus on her career in a healthy way. In 2001, Lizzie McGuire taught us about unrequited love, body positivity, and the importance of trying out cool new hair trends. In 2017, Hilary Duff teaching us how to be a boss in your 30s. The February issue of Cosmopolitan will be on newsstands January 10.
