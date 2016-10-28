Hilary Duff may have had the lead role in Lizzie McGuire, but for the rebels and the outcasts, Miranda Sanchez was always our girl. Sure, her spunk was sweetened, but with her punky purple streaks, fuzzy hair ties, and crimped hair, she was the secret style star of the series. (And surprisingly, still completely on-trend in 2016.)
So if you want to show your true fandom and represent all the 2000s girls this Halloween, whip out your colored hair extensions and chokers to steal Miranda's style. All you need? A badass (for middle school standards) black tank, some hair extensions, and a ton of gloss — obviously.
First, start with some basic 2000s makeup. Sweep on some chocolate eyeshadow (like L'Oréal Colour Riche Mono Shadows in Pain Au Chocolate or NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil in Latte), and a few coats of mascara. Then, glob on a few coats of berry-tinted lip gloss (we used NYX Butter Gloss in Peach Cobbler).
Straighten your hair and pull the section at the crown of your head into a bun. The messier, the better.
Finally, wrap a strand of colored faux hair (we like red and purple) around the bun, twist it through, pin it in place, and saunter out like you own middle school. Or, you know, Halloween.
