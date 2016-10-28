Hilary Duff may have had the lead role in Lizzie McGuire, but for the rebels and the outcasts, Miranda Sanchez was always our girl. Sure, her spunk was sweetened, but with her punky purple streaks, fuzzy hair ties, and crimped hair, she was the secret style star of the series. (And surprisingly, still completely on-trend in 2016.)



So if you want to show your true fandom and represent all the 2000s girls this Halloween, whip out your colored hair extensions and chokers to steal Miranda's style. All you need? A badass (for middle school standards) black tank, some hair extensions, and a ton of gloss — obviously.

