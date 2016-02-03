Hilary Duff Is Officially Divorced

Hilary Duff is officially single and ready to mingle.
The Younger star has finalized her divorce from former hockey player Mike Comrie, People reports. The couple separated in early 2014, and Duff filed for divorce in February 2015. The exes share a three-year-old son, Luca.
The terms of the divorce agreement call for joint physical custody of Luca. Duff will pay Comrie $2.4 million for his share of the Beverly Hills mansion they once shared, as she intends to continue making that her home. Comrie, who signed a pre-nuptial agreement before their 2010 wedding, will also get to keep his two luxury vehicles as well as jewelry.
It all sounds refreshingly amicable. Now we just need to get Gwyneth and Chris sorted out.
