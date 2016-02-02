Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She & Chris Martin Aren't Divorced Yet

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a conscious uncoupling, then comes divorce...eventually.
Though she's been separated from Chris Martin for the better part of two years, Gwyneth Paltrow has told Glamour that the former couple have yet to actually get divorced. Don't bother wishing for a reconciliation, though. Paltrow says she now sees Martin as a "brother." Oof.
“We spend a lot of time together," she told the magazine. "He’s [Chris Martin] been away for two weeks [promoting his album]. Last night he got in at midnight and slept here so he could surprise the kids in the morning, we could all have breakfast, and he could take them to school. So…we’re not living together, but he’s more than welcome to be with us whenever he wants. And vice versa: I sleep in his house in Malibu a lot with the kids. We’ll have a weekend all together; holidays, we’re together. We’re still very much a family, even though we don’t have a romantic relationship. He’s like my brother.”
A brother she used to have sex with, mind you.
The actress is now dating hotshot TV producer Brad Falchuk, but seemed torn about the prospects of heading down the aisle a second time.
"I don’t know," she responded when asked if she would ever marry again. "I guess so. I mean, I believe in marriage. But I’m not even divorced yet! So give me a minute."
Was two years not enough?
