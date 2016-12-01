Hilary Duff's boyfriend of three months, Jason Walsh, is so yesterday — he's just a bird who's already flown away, if you will. Perez Hilton reports that the two are kaput. Duff confirmed the relationship in early October with a smooch-filled Instagram. Yet just a month later, here we are, mourning the couple. Dalsh (Wuff?), we hardly knew ye.
The pair hit a PR snafu this Halloween when the Younger actress and her beau dressed as a pilgrim and an Indian, respectively. They may have been a happy couple, but they weren't a super politically aware one.
The 29-year-old actress hasn't seemed ready to settle down just yet, though. Just last month, she claimed that she may never marry again.
"I don't feel the need to get married again. As much as I was ready and excited, you're like, 'Oh, next step: We get married.' That's kind of the traditional person I'm talking about that's inside of me, or however I was raised. But I don't feel the need," she told Nico Tortorella on the Love Bomb podcast.
So it's not forever with Walsh, which is just fine. Live your single life, Lizzie — I mean, Hilary. Let the rain fall down and wash your dreams!
