Hilary Duff Just Made Her New Relationship Instagram Official

After Hilary Duff was spotted with her trainer Jason Walsh earlier this year, her rep denied that they were dating. But a new post to Duff's Instagram confirms that if they weren't before, they definitely are now. She not only shared an adorable photo of them kissing but also wrote "date night with J" in the caption.
Fans were excited about the news, with the exception of a few who wished they were in Walsh's position. "I really thought it was going to be my turn!!" one sad commenter wrote.
Duff and her ex-husband Mike Comrie split up in 2014, and she hasn't officially dated anyone since, according to Cosmopolitan.
Even if they weren't dating until recently, it looks like Duff and Walsh have been close for a while. Cosmo shared some cute photos of Duff and Walsh on the red carpet as early as 2015.
Walsh hasn't shared anything on his Instagram yet, but we think it's safe to say at this point that Duff is probably no longer on Tinder.
