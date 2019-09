Hilary Duff Just Made Her New Relationship Instagram Official

After Hilary Duff was spotted with her trainer Jason Walsh earlier this year, her rep denied that they were dating. But a new post to Duff's Instagram confirms that if they weren't before, they definitely are now. She not only shared an adorable photo of them kissing but also wrote "date night with J" in the caption.Fans were excited about the news, with the exception of a few who wished they were in Walsh's position. "I really thought it was going to be my turn!!" one sad commenter wrote.