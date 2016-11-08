Hilary Duff isn't dreaming of a white dress. In fact, when it comes to marriage, she's kind of over the whole thing.
As reported by E! Online, the Younger actress spoke candidly about all things life and love on The Love Bomb podcast, hosted by her co-star Nico Tortorella. Though Duff was previously married to hockey player Mike Comrie — with whom she has one son, Luca — the 29-year-old admitted that being a wife may have been a one-time deal.
"I think that I was in a very successful marriage for a long time... [We] got together based on love and we separated in a very loving way. I can't imagine going through that process with anyone but [Comrie], and he continues to be my very good friend," says Duff of her relationship with the athlete.
Though Duff is currently in a relationship with fitness trainer Jason Walsh, she's not eager to be a bride. She told Tortorella:
"I don't feel the need to get married again. As much as I was ready and excited, you're like, 'Oh, next step: We get married.' That's kind of the traditional person I'm talking about that's inside of me, or however I was raised. But I don't feel the need," Duff stated on the podcast. "I got to have the experience and it was awesome. So, I guess if it mattered to someone else that much, I would consider it."
It sounds like Duff is taking a relaxed approach to her romantic future. The former Lizzie McGuire actress may be in a serious romance right now, but it was just over a year ago that she shared her "Sparks" video, which showed the grown-up Disney kid seeking dates on Tinder. Duff got married young — she wed Comrie at 22 — so it makes sense that she's not itching to rush into another marriage in her 20s.
Cute trainer by her side or not, this lady is doing her own thing, and it's inspiring to see that she's so relaxed about whatever the future holds.
As reported by E! Online, the Younger actress spoke candidly about all things life and love on The Love Bomb podcast, hosted by her co-star Nico Tortorella. Though Duff was previously married to hockey player Mike Comrie — with whom she has one son, Luca — the 29-year-old admitted that being a wife may have been a one-time deal.
"I think that I was in a very successful marriage for a long time... [We] got together based on love and we separated in a very loving way. I can't imagine going through that process with anyone but [Comrie], and he continues to be my very good friend," says Duff of her relationship with the athlete.
Though Duff is currently in a relationship with fitness trainer Jason Walsh, she's not eager to be a bride. She told Tortorella:
"I don't feel the need to get married again. As much as I was ready and excited, you're like, 'Oh, next step: We get married.' That's kind of the traditional person I'm talking about that's inside of me, or however I was raised. But I don't feel the need," Duff stated on the podcast. "I got to have the experience and it was awesome. So, I guess if it mattered to someone else that much, I would consider it."
It sounds like Duff is taking a relaxed approach to her romantic future. The former Lizzie McGuire actress may be in a serious romance right now, but it was just over a year ago that she shared her "Sparks" video, which showed the grown-up Disney kid seeking dates on Tinder. Duff got married young — she wed Comrie at 22 — so it makes sense that she's not itching to rush into another marriage in her 20s.
Cute trainer by her side or not, this lady is doing her own thing, and it's inspiring to see that she's so relaxed about whatever the future holds.
Advertisement