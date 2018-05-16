Update: Caroline Daur's first collection with M.A.C. was once only available overseas, but the brand just announced the blogger's 15 patisserie-inspired lip colors will hit stateside next month. Click to the end of this slideshow for all the details.
German blogger Caroline Daur started posting photos of her outfits to social media while she was still in college. Pretty standard in our #ootd culture, right? Except that, just a few years later, she amassed over a million followers on Instagram and racked up a résumé that reads more like a top model's than a homegrown Instagram star's.
Since being discovered, the 22-year-old has covered Vogue Japan, L'officiel Germany, and Grazia Italy; she's starred in a campaign for Dior and designed her own signature lipstick with MAC as well as a trucker jacket for Levi's; and she's walked in six Dolce & Gabbana runway shows and even opened Rebecca Minkoff's show during last fall's NYFW.
Her beauty routine, on the other hand, is less intimidating — in the best way possible. Daur says she always does her own makeup when she's not working and has a few tricks up her sleeve for getting red carpet ready in 10 minutes or less.
Daur invited us along on her most recent trip to the states (she was in Miami for Art Basel last month) to show us how she did five looks in five days — plus all the products to copy them yourself.
This story was originally published on January 1, 2018.