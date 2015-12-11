Skip navigation!
Art Basel
Beauty
5 Looks In 5 Days With Caro Daur
by
Lexy Lebsack
Street Style
12 Prints So Good You May Just Ditch Solid Colors
Gina Marinelli
Dec 11, 2015
Books & Art
Woman Stabbed At Art Basel During Exhibition
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Dec 5, 2015
Street Style
Art Basel Street Style In 54 Effortless Snaps
Annie Georgia Gre...
Dec 10, 2014
Entertainment News
Leonardo DiCaprio & 20 Women Leave The Club...
According to a story in today's Daily News, Leonardi DiCaprio was something of a Pied Piper for women when he swept through a club at Art Basel Miami
by
Lauren Le Vine
Los Angeles
This Store Will Cure Your Art Basel FOMO
Miami's Art Basel is this weekend, which means some serious FOMO for most of us — or, does it? The art world's favorite designer, Jasmin Shokrian, has
by
Ali Hoffman
Entertainment News
You Need To See What Miley's Doing In Miami
Suns out, tongues out y'all! Destiny Hope Cyrus is in Miami, and she's being more Miley than ever. This week marked the kick off of Art Basel, the annual
by
Hayden Manders
New York
The Nonstop Miami Party That Felt Like Home
We get it: By now you're kind of over the whole "look how much fun we had in Miami thing." And, we don't blame you. But, to be fair, there's one more
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Events
Miami Flashback: The Art Basel Moments To Remember
Whether it leaves you feeling relieved or remorseful, Art Basel has finally come to a close. And, in what is quite possibly the rudest awakening of the
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Shopping
Melissa Shoes' Art Basel Pop-Up Shop Is Lady Gaga's Dream
Gaga, where you at? Our guess: dancing her way into the Melissa Shoes' Pop-Up Shop in Miami today. The N.Y.-based shoe mecca (you know, the one that
by
Bobby Schuessler
Celebrity Style
Michelle Williams & Kate Young Party Like Two Peas In A Pod
Call it My Stylist & Me. It's not something you see on every red carpet or at most major press events, but it occurs when a celeb makes an appearance
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
BK Takes Basel For Our 3-Night MIA Bash!
A wise man once said, "Anything worth doing is worth overdoing." Another was quoted, "You can never have too much of a good thing." This season, we're
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Makeup
5 Highlights From Art Basel — And How To Make Your Face The Next ...
In case you haven’t already noticed, Art Basel is a major deal in the art world. (Heck, even Kanye West hosted a super-secret listening party at Design
by
Kara Weik
Events
Art Basel Bash: We Got Down With GUESS At The
Galore
Party
Art Basel was in full swing, Miami was raging, and, at The Garage at Cooper Avenue, the air was appropriately electric. Commemorating the debut issue of
by
Us
Street Style
16 Street-Style Snaps From Miami's Art Basel
Right before the holidays, art-minded folk make a yearly migration down (or up!) to Miami for some warm rays, rollicking parties, and — of course —
by
Connie Wang
Travel
Your Stylish Art Basel Itinerary: 20 Things You Can't Miss
Before you proceed any further, please be aware that this post is dangerous. There could be side effects. We're going off of personal experience, folks.
by
Kristian Laliberte
Entertainment
Join Refinery29 As We Hit Art Basel With A Very Special Correspon...
Between the palm trees and the perennial beach weather, there's a lot to love about Florida. The balmy air, the never-ending oceanfront fiestas...it's
by
Carlye Wisel
Entertainment
Must. See. Collab. Fendi's Trash Is Design Miami's Treasure
For those who find shopping for a finely crafted end table more thrilling than scouring for a summer caftan, Design Miami is equipped to blow your
by
Ashley Brozic
Events
Shoe (And Scene) Stalking At The Del Toro Art Basel Bash
Last week, while you were possibly hitting up one of these parties, or perhaps even snuck in here, the folks at Del Toro were kicking their heels (or
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
33 Must-See Photos From Art Basel Week’s Best Parties
Sure, the thousands of artists and the $20,000-installations are what bring everyone to our little piece of paradise during Art Basel Miami Beach, every
by
Nikki Novo
Fashion
Party Pictures! Diaries Of An Art Basel Insider
There are plenty of photos out there showing posed celebrities having a great time in Miami during Art Basel week. But we want to know what really
by
Nikki Novo
Fashion
Cartier & Dior Popped Up During Art Basel. Are They Here To Stay?
Anselm Reyle for Dior Any good sales rep knows the easiest way to get a customer hooked is with a really great sample. And that’s exactly what
by
Nikki Novo
New York
NSFW Party BIBLE: NYC Comes To Miami
We're not gonna lie, our livers have probably seen better days. On the plus side, we've never been so up on our contemporary art like ever. The madness of
by
Kristian Laliberte
Street Style
Colorful Street Style Snaps Straight From Miami
Whether you're strolling on Collins Avenue, shopping on Lincoln Road, or hanging out at one of the bajillion art fairs, you've got to admit that street
by
Us
Events
Night And Day Rager: Crazy Party Pix From Our Art Basel Event!
If you haven't already figured it out, we really know how to party here at Refinery29. So add Miami, day drinking, and a late night rager into the
by
Kristian Laliberte
Stores
Miami's Hottest New Shop Opens Just In Time For Art Basel
Let's face it, we've pretty much been there, done that with shopping strips, malls and stalls. And now that we're down in Miami, we want to do things a
by
Nadia Nawaz
Events
We're Going To Art Basel Miami: Parties, A Custom Blog, And One S...
It's official: We're heading to Miami! OK, so before you start singing that Will Smith song, we won't be there permanently (yet!), but, we will be giving
by
Us
Entertainment
Art Watch: Who Knew Hipsters Lived In Miami?
"Are you going to Basel?" We've heard that question a million times over the past two weeks, asked in a semi-urgent tone at cocktail parties, press
by
Kristian Laliberte
Politics
Twitter Troll: "Art" Basel, Dream Jobs, and Chris Benz Is Already...
cmbenz: "6 months 'til Summer! http://bit.ly/7qRhcM" 6 long months of the Winter Arrrgghhs. Lord help us. MJ_Day: "I have some experience with body paint
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Jil Sander At The Touch of a Button! Interview's Vending Machines...
Above, from left: Chanel Poster; Subversive Doc Martens. We've long considered the vending machine the glassy guardians of treats guaranteed to give us
by
Beverly Fong
