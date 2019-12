The New Way Shoppers Are Customizing Their Denim At Art Basel

Art and fashion are two seemingly disparate worlds that cross over far more often than you would imagine. Elsa Schiaparelli's iconic Lobster dress inspired by Salvador Dalí comes to mind, as does Marc Jacob's famous collaboration with Stephen Sprouse in 2001. And who can forget the Off-White and Futura collab that continues to fly off shelves, sometimes even fresh off the runway? But nowhere do these two creative industries blend more seamlessly than at Art Basel, the popular art show held in Miami Beach. This year, in the thriving art scene at Wynwood Arts District, brands once again turned toward artists in the spirit of collaboration — though not for the runway. This time around, it was all about casual, every day wear. At Levi's Haus Miami pop-up shop, guests gave their denim a contemporary art flair: think bold prints lasered onto jeans (through the brand's innovative Future Finish technology) or denim jackets flanked with a print of an artist's painting on the back.