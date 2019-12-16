Patricia Field On Her Miami Roots & Art Basel Fashion Show

And, of course, it provides a built-in excuse for the busier-than-ever Field to come to Miami and take advantage of her South Beach ocean view. At the time, she was working on the city’s many film and TV sets, including Miami Rhapsody, the 1995 romcom starring Sarah Jessica Parker and directed by David Frankel (who went on to direct The Devil Wears Prada). Soon after, Parker landed the lead role in Sex and the City, and she recruited Field to costume design. The rest is fashion history.