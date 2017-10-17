Skip navigation!
Beauty
5 Looks In 5 Days With Caro Daur
by
Lexy Lebsack
Money Diaries
A Week In Miami, FL, On A $46,000 Salary
You
Oct 17, 2017
Travel
The Side Of Miami You Haven’t Seen
R29 Brand Experie...
Aug 18, 2017
Money Diaries
A Week In Miami On A $138,000 Salary
You
Apr 4, 2017
Travel
How To Do Miami Like A Local
Miami is one of our country's Great Under-Appreciated Cities (I know because I live in one, too). Yes, New York and L.A. and Chicago and San Francisco are
by
Amelia Edelman
Entertainment
Corinne Shakes Off Her
Bachelor
Elimination Blues In Mia...
Corinne Olympios hasn't let getting dumped on TV cramp her style. On March 4, the weekend after her Bachelor elimination aired, she Instagrammed herself
by
Suzannah Weiss
Pop Culture
Kourtney Kardashian Doesn't Care What Scott Disick Does In Miami
Scott Disick has been seen getting close to a twentysomething model in Miami this week. And Kourtney Kardashian gives zero fucks. Several days after
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Entertainment News
Scottie Pippen Addresses 911 Calls Made By
Real Housewives Of...
Former basketball player Scottie Pippen is speaking out about two 911 calls that his wife, Larsa, made in early October claiming he was getting
by
Shannon Carlin
Entertainment News
Kate Upton Under Fire For Criticizing Miami Dolphins Protest
Kate Upton came under fire Sunday for a series of posts criticizing Miami Dolphins players for their silent protest during the national anthem. Upton
by
Michael Hafford
Enter To Win
#GirlSquadGoals: Win A Trip For 4 To Miami
Sure, A-listers party with their #girlsquads on private islands and yachts bigger than your apartment. But can they jet off to paradise with a gaggle of
by
Refinery29
Body
7 Striking Portraits Show Beach Life In Miami
This story was originally published on June 15, 2015. What does a "beach body" look like? The phrase calls to mind a specific look promoted by the media,
by
Hayley MacMillen
Travel
This Is How You Make The Most Out Of Your Miami Trip
In the spirit of soaking up inspiration wherever you are, we've teamed up with ALDO to bring you the best of the best of neighborhoods all over the
by
Carole Sabas
Politics
Is It Too Late To Save Miami And New Orleans From The Rising Seas?
If parading during Mardi Gras or sunning on South Beach are on your travel to-do list, you may want to speed things up. A new scientific study predicts
by
Nina Wolpow
Events
Miami-Approved Looks For Your Next Summer Party
Among the innumerable reasons summer Fridays make us feel #blessed, they give us permission to indulge in one of our favorite activities: alfresco
by
Alison Ives
Travel
The Grown-Up Way To Do Miami This Spring
Springtime in Miami is synonymous with slowly rising temperatures, freedom-seeking vacationers, and an internationally lauded music scene (Ultra Music
by
Liana Lozada
Shopping
The Best Boutiques To Shop In Miami
Think Miami fashion is all about acid wash, Versace prints, and thong bikinis? Think again. Never before has the sun-drenched city on Biscayne Bay boasted
by
Christina Perez
Entertainment News
You Need To See What Miley's Doing In Miami
Suns out, tongues out y'all! Destiny Hope Cyrus is in Miami, and she's being more Miley than ever. This week marked the kick off of Art Basel, the annual
by
Hayden Manders
Street Style
23 Style Lessons We Learned From Miami
For the fashion folk at R29, there's nothing like a quirky-cool ensemble to stop us in our tracks. So, when we pulled up to Dadeland Mall in Miami for our
by
Alison Ives
Work & Money
Miami Skin-Care Specialist Has No Interest In Slowing Down
Sometimes, navigating the wealth of skin-care research can seem daunting. Luckily, we have access to savvy experts in the field who are there to guide
by
Career Contessa
Travel
Ultra-Bound? Everything You Need To Eat, See, & Do In Miami
If Miami's 80-degree weather and miles of sandy beaches don't entice you, Ultra's impressive DJ lineup, with names like Tiësto, Afrojack, and Diplo, is
by
Sarah Bromley
Entertainment News
Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan, The Dancing Couple, Hit Miami
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian have met their match in the World's Most Awesome Couple category with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. The two are so
by
Hayden Manders
Entertainment
Justin Bieber Arrested For DUI & Drag Racing In Miami
Oh, Justin Bieber, you've really done it this time. We're willing to shrug off annoying and adolescent antics like egging, but we cannot condone getting
by
Erin Donnelly
New York
The Nonstop Miami Party That Felt Like Home
We get it: By now you're kind of over the whole "look how much fun we had in Miami thing." And, we don't blame you. But, to be fair, there's one more
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Events
Miami Flashback: The Art Basel Moments To Remember
Whether it leaves you feeling relieved or remorseful, Art Basel has finally come to a close. And, in what is quite possibly the rudest awakening of the
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
Suno Goes Miami, Miami Goes Suno
If you're getting sick of those sun-soaked Instagrams flooding your feed, sit tight. In just a few more days #artbaselmiamibeach will be over, and the
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Entertainment News
Miley Cyrus Does Miami, "Pretty Woman" Style
Another day, another scandal Miley Cyrus narrowly misses. Over the weekend, Cyrus slipped her body into a Pretty Woman-inspired dress that got a lot of
by
Hayden Manders
Fashion
Going To Miami? Don't Forget This In Your Carry-on
Whether it's floppy or structured, straw hats are ubiquitous in these sweltering Miami streets. Not only are these toppers the perfect way to add a dash
by
Jillian Martin
Fashion
How To Brunch In Miami With Style
Brunch is serious business in Miami. It's not only a delicious way to keep your hunger at bay (pumpkin beignets, anyone?), it's also the perfect time to
by
Jillian Martin
Travel
Spring Break In Style: Carlos Miele's Cool Guide To Miami
When you want a major pop of color in your life, perhaps no other designer can give you an instant mood elevator quite like Carlos Miele. The Brazilian
by
Kristian Laliberte
Travel
Book It Now: The 5 Hottest Must-Know Miami Hotels
Miami is on fire. There's the cutting-edge art scene with an international array of emerging talent. Foodies are celebrating all the new design district
by
Sara Bliss
Skin Care
Make Your Way To Miami With Yes To Grapefruit's BFF Giveaway!
It's no understatement that you've been getting by with a little help from your friends. From gym-centric New Year's resolutions to that wretched juice
by
Carlye Wisel
