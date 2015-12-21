In the spirit of soaking up inspiration wherever you are, we've teamed up with ALDO to bring you the best of the best of neighborhoods all over the country. And better yet, we've enlisted writer and expert Carole Sabas of The Fashion Guides to curate these lists of restaurants, museums, boutiques, and everything else worth exploring. Consider this a quickie cheat sheet that every out-of-towner (and local!) should have. Read on, then get moving.
Miami earns its Magic City nickname when winter takes a turn for the worst (read: chilliest) elsewhere. At least, it sure feels like enchantment when you can hop on a plane and be toes deep in the South Beach sand within a few hours. But should you rest on your laurels — and, well, your lounge chair — from there on out, it would be a wasted opportunity. Instead, we offer this advice: For as much time as you wallow in your feeling of serenity and relaxation this winter break, spend as much time scratching the surface of the Miami coast-meets-culture lifestyle.
The indie art life is electric — highlighted most famously by the recent annual Art Basel fair — and you'll feel right at the edge of Latin America with a jigsaw of Cuban, Colombian, Peruvian, Argentinean, and Brazilian influences. Furthermore, you can be dazzled by its bustling scene of gourmet restaurants; art foundations; modern, high-concept hotels; and high-end vintage treasure troves that are all unique to the Southeast hot spot.
So with that in mind, we bring you the five must-see destinations that everyone Miami-bound should have on their radar, besides the beach. Because that's a given, right?
The indie art life is electric — highlighted most famously by the recent annual Art Basel fair — and you'll feel right at the edge of Latin America with a jigsaw of Cuban, Colombian, Peruvian, Argentinean, and Brazilian influences. Furthermore, you can be dazzled by its bustling scene of gourmet restaurants; art foundations; modern, high-concept hotels; and high-end vintage treasure troves that are all unique to the Southeast hot spot.
So with that in mind, we bring you the five must-see destinations that everyone Miami-bound should have on their radar, besides the beach. Because that's a given, right?