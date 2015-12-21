Miami earns its Magic City nickname when winter takes a turn for the worst (read: chilliest) elsewhere. At least, it sure feels like enchantment when you can hop on a plane and be toes deep in the South Beach sand within a few hours. But should you rest on your laurels — and, well, your lounge chair — from there on out, it would be a wasted opportunity. Instead, we offer this advice: For as much time as you wallow in your feeling of serenity and relaxation this winter break, spend as much time scratching the surface of the Miami coast-meets-culture lifestyle.



The indie art life is electric — highlighted most famously by the recent annual Art Basel fair — and you'll feel right at the edge of Latin America with a jigsaw of Cuban, Colombian, Peruvian, Argentinean, and Brazilian influences. Furthermore, you can be dazzled by its bustling scene of gourmet restaurants; art foundations; modern, high-concept hotels; and high-end vintage treasure troves that are all unique to the Southeast hot spot.



So with that in mind, we bring you the five must-see destinations that everyone Miami-bound should have on their radar, besides the beach. Because that's a given, right?