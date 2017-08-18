The Side Of Miami You Haven’t Seen

Perhaps you’ve recently been to Miami for a bachelorette party. (Chances are you’re intimately familiar with South Beach.) But a low-key vacation there? You more than likely haven’t thought about doing that. Ann Le, style blogger and host of this video, is here to change your mind. During a day of driving around in a Lincoln MKC, this cool local makes a convincing case for Miami the modern art hub, Miami the home of natural wonders accessible by kayak, and Miami the combiner of art and science. Without further ado, let’s hit the town.
Advertisement