Kate Upton came under fire Sunday for a series of posts criticizing Miami Dolphins players for their silent protest during the national anthem. Upton posted to both Instagram and Twitter, detailing how she felt the players — who kneeled during the anthem in a show of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and Black Lives Matter — disrespected America.Upton criticized the venue and timing of the protest. She wrote that protesting the anthem on September 11 disrespected the memory of those who lost their lives during the attacks."In my opinion, the national anthem is a symbolic song about our country," Upton wrote. "It represents honoring the many brave men and women who sacrifice and have sacrificed their lives each and every single day to protect our freedom. Sitting or kneeling down during the national anthem is a disgrace to those people who have served and currently serve our country."Here are the posts in question.