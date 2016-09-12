Upton criticized the venue and timing of the protest. She wrote that protesting the anthem on September 11 disrespected the memory of those who lost their lives during the attacks.
"In my opinion, the national anthem is a symbolic song about our country," Upton wrote. "It represents honoring the many brave men and women who sacrifice and have sacrificed their lives each and every single day to protect our freedom. Sitting or kneeling down during the national anthem is a disgrace to those people who have served and currently serve our country."
Here are the posts in question.
This is unacceptable. You should be proud to be an American. Especially on 9/11 when we should support each other. https://t.co/qFozwaH9Bu— Kate Upton (@KateUpton) September 11, 2016
Protest&speak ur mind whenever u want but during the 120secs you should support the people who protect our freedom. https://t.co/qFozwaH9Bu— Kate Upton (@KateUpton) September 11, 2016
In my opinion, the national anthem is a symbolic song about our country. It represents honoring the many brave men and women who sacrifice and have sacrificed their lives each and every single day to protect our freedom. Sitting or kneeling down during the national anthem is a disgrace to those people who have served and currently serve our country. Sitting down during the national anthem on September 11th is even more horrific. Protest all you want and use social media all you want. However, during the nearly two minutes when that song is playing, I believe everyone should put their hands on their heart and be proud of our country for we are all truly blessed. Recent history has shown that it is a place where anyone no matter what race or gender has the potential to become President of the United States. We live in the most special place in the world and should be thankful. After the song is over, I would encourage everyone to please use the podium they have, stand up for their beliefs, and make America a better place. The rebuilding of battery park and the freedom tower demonstrates that amazing things can be done in this country when we work together towards a common goal. It is a shame how quickly we have forgotten this as a society. Today we are more divided then ever before. I could never imagine multiple people sitting down during the national anthem on the September 11th anniversary. The lessons of 911 should teach us that if we come together, the world can be a better and more peaceful place #neverforget.
Kate Upton - who will never experience racism - wants protest only when she says so.— Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) September 12, 2016
Cognitive dissonance much? pic.twitter.com/OVeeo92oqr
Black twitter to Kate Upton's mentions right now pic.twitter.com/p0AE8zXzdN— Tim D-O-DOUBLE-G (@timdogg98) September 11, 2016
Here is what SUPREME ignorance, naivety and white privilege looks like via @KateUpton pic.twitter.com/MwjevLNfea— BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) September 11, 2016
Sad 😢 Kate Upton won't speak out when NFL players are abusing their wives & beating their kids but god forbid if they kneel for the anthem!— OG (@tattedpoc) September 11, 2016
Kate Upton with a Black Lives Matter Twitter hot take on 9/11 is just... too much.— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) September 11, 2016