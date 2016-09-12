Story from Entertainment News

Kate Upton Under Fire For Criticizing Miami Dolphins Protest

Michael Hafford
Kate Upton came under fire Sunday for a series of posts criticizing Miami Dolphins players for their silent protest during the national anthem. Upton posted to both Instagram and Twitter, detailing how she felt the players — who kneeled during the anthem in a show of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and Black Lives Matter — disrespected America.

Upton criticized the venue and timing of the protest. She wrote that protesting the anthem on September 11 disrespected the memory of those who lost their lives during the attacks.

"In my opinion, the national anthem is a symbolic song about our country," Upton wrote. "It represents honoring the many brave men and women who sacrifice and have sacrificed their lives each and every single day to protect our freedom. Sitting or kneeling down during the national anthem is a disgrace to those people who have served and currently serve our country."

Here are the posts in question.
In my opinion, the national anthem is a symbolic song about our country. It represents honoring the many brave men and women who sacrifice and have sacrificed their lives each and every single day to protect our freedom. Sitting or kneeling down during the national anthem is a disgrace to those people who have served and currently serve our country. Sitting down during the national anthem on September 11th is even more horrific. Protest all you want and use social media all you want. However, during the nearly two minutes when that song is playing, I believe everyone should put their hands on their heart and be proud of our country for we are all truly blessed. Recent history has shown that it is a place where anyone no matter what race or gender has the potential to become President of the United States. We live in the most special place in the world and should be thankful. After the song is over, I would encourage everyone to please use the podium they have, stand up for their beliefs, and make America a better place. The rebuilding of battery park and the freedom tower demonstrates that amazing things can be done in this country when we work together towards a common goal. It is a shame how quickly we have forgotten this as a society. Today we are more divided then ever before. I could never imagine multiple people sitting down during the national anthem on the September 11th anniversary. The lessons of 911 should teach us that if we come together, the world can be a better and more peaceful place #neverforget.

A photo posted by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Criticism of Upton was swift and merciless. People reacted to what they say is a display of shocking white privilege. Certainly, one could interpret Upton's statements as being sheltered from the reality that faces many Americans. The general consensus seems to have been that her opinion was unwelcome, since she has not experienced racism in the way that Black men and women have. Legislating other people's protests, critics say, is not Upton's role.
