Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Kate Upton
Entertainment News
Kate Upton Welcomed A Baby Girl
by
Sarah Midkiff
More from Kate Upton
Fashion
Guess? Co-Founder Paul Marciano Officially Steps Down
Landon Peoples
Jun 13, 2018
Pop Culture
Kate Upton Missed Her Own Wedding
Sarah Midkiff
Nov 18, 2017
Pop Culture
Kate Upton Shares First Photo From Surprise Wedding With Justin Verlander
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Nov 6, 2017
TV Shows
Kate Upton Looks JUST Like Britney Spears In This Clip From
L...
They say history repeats itself, and we're having serious déjà vu watching Kate Upton channel Britney Spears on Lip Sync Battle. The Spike TV show
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Kate Upton Explains Why Her Fiancé Skips Sex
For those wondering, dating an athlete is hard. You have to deal with their mood swings, stemming from a major win or loss of a game, no matter the
by
Morgan Baila
Celebrity Style
Kate Upton Isn't Wearing A Swimsuit On Any Of Her 3
Sports Il...
Today, Sports Illustrated unveiled its annual Swimsuit Issue, which is on sale now, and Kate Upton is featured on three different covers. As expected,
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Fitness
Why Kate Upton's Workout Routine Is Actually Pretty Awesome
Before we get into this, we have to say we never thought we'd be praising someone's bikini-preparation regimen, but that's actually what we're here to do.
by
Cory Stieg
Pop Culture
Kate Upton: "I Thought I Was The Only Person Allowed To [Screw] J...
Kate Upton expressed her displeasure when fiancé Justin Verlander lost the American League Cy Young Award despite winning more first-place votes than
by
Michael Hafford
Entertainment News
Gabrielle Union Wants To School Amy Schumer & Kate Upton On White...
Gabrielle Union is looking forward to two very important conversations. The actress, who is currently promoting the film The Birth of a Nation, told the
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Everyone Is Hating On Kate Upton For These Tweets & It's Not Okay
Soon after criticizing the Miami Dolphins for protesting during the national anthem on Sunday, Kate Upton was attacked on Twitter with sexist messages.
by
Shannon Carlin
Entertainment News
Kate Upton Under Fire For Criticizing Miami Dolphins Protest
Kate Upton came under fire Sunday for a series of posts criticizing Miami Dolphins players for their silent protest during the national anthem. Upton
by
Michael Hafford
Body
Kate Upton Speaks Out About Being Told To Lose Weight
Kate Upton blew up Instagram earlier this year when she exposed how her everyday life differs from her fashion shoots, and the model and actress continues
by
Sara Coughlin
Pop Culture
The Least Athletic Athlete, According To Kate Upton
As a model, Kate Upton is primarily known for her looks. But it turns out that the 24-year-old also has a sense of humor. Or at least, hopefully her
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Kate Upton Dissed The Kardashians On Snapchat
Thumper put it best: "If you can't say something nice, don't say nothing at all." Or, screw it, and just go to town on Snapchat. Kate Upton sent a
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Kate Upton Rumor
There are so many celebrity beefs underway right now, you'd think the gossip mags would be content to sit back and watch. But according to Chrissy Teigen,
by
Erin Donnelly
Fashion
Check Out
Every
Fast Fashion Look From The Met Gala
Custom gowns tends to dominate the red carpet of the ritziest party to end all parties on the fashion calendar, a.k.a. the Met Gala. But in the past few
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Pop Culture
15 Fab Met Gala Moments, As Plucked From Celeb Instagrams
Last night marked an important occasion for the fashion world: The Met Gala. This year's theme? "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" —
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Pop Culture
Kate Upton Is Engaged
Kate Upton had big personal news on a big night of fashion news. The 23-year-old model hit the red carpet at the Met Gala rocking a rock from Rock City
by
Michael Hafford
Fashion
Kate Upton Highlights The Ridiculous Contrast Of Fashion Shoots V...
Fashion editorials are usually full-on aspirational, featuring elaborately made-up (or completely bare-faced and pared-down) models wearing fabulous
by
Ana Colon
Movies
Kate Upton & Mindy Kaling Switched Faces With Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio may have had the best night ever at the 2016 Oscars after finally winning his nomination for Best Actor. However, it appears some other
by
Morgan Baila
Movies
Here's Who Might Play The Female Lead In The
Harry Potter
Eddie Redmayne is attached to play Newton Scamander in the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. While Harry may have been the
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Kate Upton's "Cat Daddy" Video Was Released Without Her Permission
In a new interview with Alexa Chung, Kate Upton revealed her viral "Cat Daddy" video was never supposed to hit the web. Chung, who was interviewing
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Celebrity Beauty
Kate Upton Chopped Her Bombshell Hair
A photo posted by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Nov 11, 2014 at 4:04pm PST Update: It has recently come to our attention from Ms. Upton's hairstylist that
by
Phillip Picardi
Makeup
Kate Upton Channels Lauren Bacall For Bobbi Brown
As Christmas draws closer, the gift-worthy makeup collections start to roll out in full, glorious force. But, for Bobbi Brown — an industry titan known
by
Phillip Picardi
Fragrance
Cara Delevingne & Kate Moss Are About To Break The Internet
They say sex sells. And, if that's the case, Burberry is aiming to start a buying frenzy over its new My Burberry fragrance, which features a naked Cara
by
Megan McIntyre
Entertainment News
Mary-Kate Olsen Is Destined For The Winner's Circle
While some of us labor on Labor Day, Mary-Kate Olsen will be riding in the 2014 Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, N.Y. Olsen has already ridden
by
Hayden Manders
Shopping
Kate Mara Wears The PERFECT Labor Day Travel Outfit
Labor Day is fast approaching. Fortunately, you've probably already begun mapping out your long-weekend packing strategy — swimsuit for the beach,
by
Bobby Schuessler
Celebrity Style
Kate Moss Designed A Champagne Glass Shaped Like WHAT?
In what is surely the most bananapants supermodel news since we found out how much Gisele makes, Kate Moss has teamed with a sculptor and London
by
Leeann Duggan
Celebrity Style
Follow This Kate Moss Trend: Babes Who Wear Babes
Kate Moss has proven time and again that not all errand-running outfits are created equal. She possesses a next-level, don't-give-a-damn elegance that
by
Gina Marinelli
Kate Middleton
Will & Kate Bust Out Blue Steel
If you thought the Duchess of Cambridge's Wimbledon lip scrunches were entertaining, get a load of her and Prince William getting their Zoolander on.
by
Erin Donnelly
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted