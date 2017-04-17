They say history repeats itself, and we're having serious déjà vu watching Kate Upton channel Britney Spears on Lip Sync Battle. The Spike TV show released a clip in anticipation of the upcoming episode, and the model manages to blow our minds in just 30 seconds of "Baby One More Time."
In this sneak peek, the 24-year-old has donned a schoolgirl outfit similar to the one Spears rocked in the song's original music video — including those fuzzy hair ties I'm pretty sure we all wanted back when we were kids. Surrounded by similarly academic-looking dancers, Upton adds some signature flair to the original choreography, dropping to the ground and shocking Chrissy Teigen with a few scandalous moves of her own.
In the episode, which is slated to air on April 20, the model goes head-to-head with Ricky Martin, who we're going to be seeing a lot more of. This summer, the singer will star in a docuseries about his life on VH1. He's also been cast in the upcoming season of American Crime Story, subtitled Versace.
Upton herself has also been busy. In February she appeared on three different Sports Illustrated covers and intimately chatted with Andy Cohen about her sex life with fiance Justin Verlander, the pitcher for the Detroit Tigers.
"There's no sex before a game. Absolutely none," she said. "And also what I've found out that if he plays too well... there's no sex after either." Apparently, her husband being exhausted is a buzzkill — but there's certainly no lack of buzz in her Lip Sync performance. Her sultry take on the hit had audiences going wild, and the amazing backup dancers only added to the fervor.
Watch the clip from this week's episode of Lip Sync Battle below, and then head over to the original music video to see just how well Upton nails it.
