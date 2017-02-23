For those wondering, dating an athlete is hard. You have to deal with their mood swings, stemming from a major win or loss of a game, no matter the sport. You have to deal with their relentless competitiveness. You have to pretend you like the mismatched colors of their team. (You have to pretend to like whatever sport they have dedicated their life to.) And on top of all that — you have to alter your sex life.
Wait, really? Why, yes indeed. At least, according to Sports Illustrated model Kate Upton, who is currently engaged to Justin Verlander, the pitcher for the Detroit Tigers.
While on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 24-year-old responded to a caller's candid question by really opening up about her sex life with her fiancé. The curious caller asked Upton if she and Verlander have sex before his games (yes — callers on Andy Cohen's show ask the real questions), to which Upton surprisingly revealed no, no they do not. The (male) caller asked specifically if her husband-to-be prefers to have sex before a game, or after.
"There's no sex before a game. Absolutely none," she reveals. "And also what I've found out that if he plays too well... there's no sex after either."
She adds, laughing, "It's kinda a buzzkill for me!" Luckily for her, baseball isn’t a year-round sport. Meanwhile, the other guest, singer Ricky Martin, suggested that she essentially force him to, to which Upton awkwardly laughed before Cohen changed the subject.
Watch the hilarious clip below.
