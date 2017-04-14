A Ricky Martin Docuseries Is Coming To VH1 This Summer

Welcome to spring, the season of allergies, khaki trench coats, and renewal. Renewal of great television, that is. VH1 announced Thursday which of its shows would get yet another season and, lucky us, both America's Next Top Model and RuPaul's Drag Race will live to see another year.
But there's even better news. The network picked up an as-of-yet untitled docuseries about none other than Ricky Martin.
The show will be a "never been seen account of one of the most private and guarded global superstars of our time," per Entertainment Weekly. According to the network, the show will focus on Martin's Las Vegas residency, which is happening as of now at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo resort.
The network is right — for much of his illustrious career, Ricky Martin has been a private man. In March of 2010, Martin came out as gay on his personal website. He explained that his 2-year-old sons were the main reason he decided to come out.
"I am proud to say that I am a fortunate homosexual man," he wrote at the time. "To keep living as I did up until today would be to indirectly diminish the glow that my kids were born with... These years in silence and reflection made me stronger and reminded me that acceptance has to come from within and that this kind of truth gives me the power to conquer emotions I didn’t even know existed."
Martin, 45, is a busy man these days. On top of the Las Vegas residency, he's presumably shooting an exciting new project — in March, Variety reported that the singer would play Antonio Versace's boyfriend on the upcoming season of American Crime Story.
If we're lucky, these two projects will intersect. Just think: What if the Ricky Martin reality show takes us behind the scenes of American Crime Story? One can only hope.
In addition to the untitled Ricky Martin docuseries, VH1 picked up a scripted series Daytime Divas, a dramedy about the world of daytime television starring Vanessa Williams.
