Martin's casting comes on the heels of some other major additions to the third season of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story. Earlier this week, we learned that Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez will play Gianni, who was shot on the steps of his Miami Beach home in 1997. Darren Criss, who played Blaine on Glee, will co-star as the man who killed him, serial murderer Andrew Cunanan. And the lovely Penelope Cruz will take on the role of the iconic designer's younger sister, Donatella Versace. (Her casting once and for all dashed the hopes of those hoping Lady Gaga would nab the part .)