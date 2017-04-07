Ricky Martin is coming to FX! The singer has just been cast on Versace: American Crime Story. The network announced the exciting news in a press release on Friday. Martin will play Gianni Versace's longtime boyfriend Antonio D'Amico, as Variety reports.
Martin's casting comes on the heels of some other major additions to the third season of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story. Earlier this week, we learned that Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez will play Gianni, who was shot on the steps of his Miami Beach home in 1997. Darren Criss, who played Blaine on Glee, will co-star as the man who killed him, serial murderer Andrew Cunanan. And the lovely Penelope Cruz will take on the role of the iconic designer's younger sister, Donatella Versace. (Her casting once and for all dashed the hopes of those hoping Lady Gaga would nab the part.)
D'Amico, an Italian model and designer, started dating Versace in 1982. Their relationship would last 15 years, up until Versace's sudden death in 1997.
As TV Guide points out, this new venture into TV could be a pivotal move for Martin, who just started a residency in Las Vegas: the last time a musician scored a role on one of Murphy's hit anthologies, it ended with a Golden Globe win (Lady Gaga for American Horror Story: Hotel).
Versace: American Crime Story is slated to begin production next month, and will air sometime in 2018, following season two of ACS, focused on the bungled aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
