Lady Gaga Just Scored The Role Of A Lifetime

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock.
Within hours of FX's announcement that American Crime Story season 3 would tell the story of Gianni Versace's 1997 murder, the internet informally cast Lady Gaga in the role of Donatella Versace. Now, a source has confirmed to Us Weekly that the singer will indeed play Gianni's little sister, who was 42 when her brother was murdered by a serial killer on the Italian designer's Miami Beach property.
30-year-old Gaga truly is suited for the role in several meaningful ways. Creator Ryan Murphy — who has already worked with Gaga on multiple seasons of his other hit anthology series, American Horror Story — was confronted with the fact that Gaga was the perfect choice at Entertainment Weekly's PopFest in October.

"Ya think?" he smiled. We do, sir.
Obviously, the pair bear a striking resemblance: Long blonde hair, angular Italian bone structure, and a taste for ostentatious fashion. But even better? They're best friends. The singer described her 2013 track, "Donatella," as a "love letter" to the designer. Plus, Gaga has worked with Versace, now 61, on multiple campaigns.
Still not convinced? Check out these photos of the pair being twinsies — and get excited for the best season of American Crime Story, ever.

