Story from TV Shows

Internet Demands Ryan Murphy Cast Gaga As Donatella Versace In American Crime Story

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
On Tuesday, FX announced that the third installment of American Crime Story will tell the story of iconic Italian designer Gianni Versace's 1997 murder. Approximately 45 seconds after hearing this news, the internet rose to the occasion of helping out creator Ryan Murphy with the casting process.

The people of the web have collectively nominated Lady Gaga to play the role of Gianni's little sister Donatella Versace, who was 42 when her brother was shot dead outside his Miami Beach mansion by serial killer Andrew Cunanan.
There's a reason everybody simultaneously settled on Gaga: She's flippin' perfect. The singer bears a striking resemblance to the legendary designer, unsurprising given Gaga's Italian descent — her real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta. (Check out her channeling Donatella in Versace's 2014 campaign.)

Oh, and Gaga happens to be BFFs with Donatella herself, now 61. (The singer described her 2013 track "Donatella" as a "love letter" to the designer.) And there's the fact that showrunner Ryan Murphy loves Gaga, now having cast her in two seasons of his other hit anthology show, American Horror Story — the first of which scored her a Golden Globe. One more thing: Can anybody else rival her ability to pull off Versace's sexy, avant-garde glamor? It is, indeed, a match made in heaven.
Advertisement
Here's a sampling of the Twitter calls to cast Gaga in the role. "Murphy better cast Gaga as Donatella. The fashion alone I'd be dead," one fan tweeted. The only thing we have to add to the conversation? Listen to the people, Ryan.
Advertisement

More from TV