The people of the web have collectively nominated Lady Gaga to play the role of Gianni's little sister Donatella Versace, who was 42 when her brother was shot dead outside his Miami Beach mansion by serial killer Andrew Cunanan.
Oh, and Gaga happens to be BFFs with Donatella herself, now 61. (The singer described her 2013 track "Donatella" as a "love letter" to the designer.) And there's the fact that showrunner Ryan Murphy loves Gaga, now having cast her in two seasons of his other hit anthology show, American Horror Story — the first of which scored her a Golden Globe. One more thing: Can anybody else rival her ability to pull off Versace's sexy, avant-garde glamor? It is, indeed, a match made in heaven.
