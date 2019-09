American Horror Story fans — prepare for the return of the countess. Lady Gaga will be returning for season 6 of the FX series.The singer confirmed her comeback during an interview with Z100's Elvis Duran this week. "I can't tell you how or when," she explained , but it's definitely happening.It's not especially surprising that Gaga will continue on with this small-screen role. She took home a Golden Globe for her performance as the owner of the creepy Hotel Cortez for her season 5 performance. For those not in the know, her character, Elizabeth, was both a glam gal about town and a regular imbiber of blood. She's also a pro at on-screen sexy time at this point. We can only imagine which hidden skill sets she'll be busting out in episodes to come.