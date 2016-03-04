American Horror Story fans — prepare for the return of the countess. Lady Gaga will be returning for season 6 of the FX series.
The singer confirmed her comeback during an interview with Z100's Elvis Duran this week. "I can't tell you how or when," she explained, but it's definitely happening.
It's not especially surprising that Gaga will continue on with this small-screen role. She took home a Golden Globe for her performance as the owner of the creepy Hotel Cortez for her season 5 performance. For those not in the know, her character, Elizabeth, was both a glam gal about town and a regular imbiber of blood. She's also a pro at on-screen sexy time at this point. We can only imagine which hidden skill sets she'll be busting out in episodes to come.
