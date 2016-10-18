Who doesn't love a good surprise twist on a television show? It's that OMG-inducing narrative element that entices viewers to tune in each week to popular shows like How to Get Away with Murder, Westworld, and, of course, American Horror Story.
Television writer and hit-show creator Ryan Murphy knows the formula well, and he is really leaning in hard on the whole "major plot twist" idea for American Horror Story: Roanoke. And now, as we near the big reveal, I hope for his sake that the twist is worth the wait. Murphy has once again given another round of quotes to Entertainment Weekly, teasing "Chapter 6" of AHS: Roanoke, which remains a big mystery. (A brief clip from it has been released, but it's still very unclear what the new plot line is.)
He again promises that this twist is going to be epic. "It’s the biggest plot twist we’ve ever done on the show,” he said on a conference with the site. AHS has had its fair share of plot twists throughout the years, so this is a pretty telling statement. If Murphy succeeds, our minds will surely be blown. Matt Bomer, who will be appearing this season in an unknown role, reaffirms this message.
During the conference call, Murphy further explained how this season has been split into two parts that will feel like "two different shows." He elaborated (sort of) and explained, "Something happens where half the cast is revealed to be playing and doing something absolutely different than you’ve seen in the first five. There’s a startling announcement at the end of act 3 that resets the rest of the season up until episode 10." In an earlier interview with EW from September 22, Murphy had described his nesting-doll narratives. “It’s a hat on a hat on a hat on a hat that we’ve had to protect,” he said.
Huh? Basically, he's describing a three-part narrative that he has shoved into one season of a series that connects to previous seasons? Yep. Only Murphy could pull this off. If you're confused, then he's achieved his goal. He's really hoping the allure of the puzzling plot will keep the viewers coming back each week to attempt to figure out what the hell is going on. But that means that he really has to impress his diehard fans who have agreed to embark on this perilous horror-filled journey with him.
As one fan commented on the EW post, "I have SUCH UNREALISTICALLY HIGH EXPECTATIONS for this episode." Same. Let's see if Murphy and the cast can pull it off.
