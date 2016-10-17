This has been one of the most confusing seasons of American Horror Story yet, and answers to most of our questions are still on the horizon. If you've been skeptical of My Roanoke Nightmare (one writer here sympathizes), which wrapped last Wednesday, then the impending twist might be exactly what you need to get hooked again. In any case, the nightmare may be over, but the real story has only just begun.
AHS: Hotel alum Matt Bomer, for one, thinks fans are going to love what's in store.
“Well, I’ll tell you this — this is one of my favorite seasons I’ve seen in a long time,” the actor recently told Vanity Fair of season 6. Bomer is set to appear in Roanoke's final episodes. “I’m really proud of what the writers have done. They have completely reinvigorated the show and I think fans will love what they have done.”
Bomer's role, much like the plot of the rest of the season, remains an utter mystery. His advice for viewers? Just trust the process and the writers, and most of all, Murphy.
"People can always trust Ryan Murphy to deliver stories that are fun, surprising, and intelligent," he said. "Fans won’t be disappointed.”
AHS: Hotel alum Matt Bomer, for one, thinks fans are going to love what's in store.
“Well, I’ll tell you this — this is one of my favorite seasons I’ve seen in a long time,” the actor recently told Vanity Fair of season 6. Bomer is set to appear in Roanoke's final episodes. “I’m really proud of what the writers have done. They have completely reinvigorated the show and I think fans will love what they have done.”
Bomer's role, much like the plot of the rest of the season, remains an utter mystery. His advice for viewers? Just trust the process and the writers, and most of all, Murphy.
"People can always trust Ryan Murphy to deliver stories that are fun, surprising, and intelligent," he said. "Fans won’t be disappointed.”
Advertisement