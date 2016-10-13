After last night's bloody, feral, and haunting episode of American Horror Story: Roanoke, fans are at the edge of their seats in anticipation for the big twist coming in episode 6. Creator Ryan Murphy has been teasing the sixth episode since the beginning of the season, saying that everything will change with a major plot pivot.
We ended the fifth episode with real-life Shelby (Lily Rabe) telling viewers at home that she is "just grateful that I’ll never have to see that horrible place again." Of course, nothing is ever that easy on AHS, so we can only expect that the disturbing house and its cannibalistic neighbors will be making another appearance.
The nightmare is over. What's next?
Well, based on a new promo for next week, we can expect more camera crews and more danger. In the brief clip, we see AHS season 5 alum Cheyenne Jackson leading what looks like a Blair Witch Project-type reality TV camera crew throughout an office building. Jackson looks into the lens and ominously warns us, "The camera never stops, no matter what anybody says. Even if I tell you to stop, you keep rolling, okay?"
Well, based on a new promo for next week, we can expect more camera crews and more danger. In the brief clip, we see AHS season 5 alum Cheyenne Jackson leading what looks like a Blair Witch Project-type reality TV camera crew throughout an office building. Jackson looks into the lens and ominously warns us, "The camera never stops, no matter what anybody says. Even if I tell you to stop, you keep rolling, okay?"
The show also shared another teaser on Twitter that promises "Sweet Dreams" to come. Except the calming landscape image fades into a close-up of one of the feral children letting out a gut-wrenching scream.
No more nightmares... #AHSRoanoke pic.twitter.com/woP5JVsJDZ— AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) October 13, 2016
Fans are all over Twitter sharing the same collective thought: WTF is going on?
