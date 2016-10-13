Back in present day, Matt and Shelby are being threatened by the very same Butcher, in much the same way as Mott.



Matt's big plan is to distract the mob so Shelby and Flora can get away. This is obviously a terrible idea, but it's Matt, so that's kind of to be expected.



Shelby and Flora make a run for it — but then someone, either the daughter of the Taiwanese family Elias mentioned in the previous episode or the girl from The Ring, grabs Flora. The house is coming alive — all the people who have died in it are waking up. Mr. Piggy is here, as are the dead hunters Elias told us about. When Shelby looks at Flora's arm, it seems the ghost has left a mark. (It isn't mentioned again in this episode, but come on, it can't be nothing.)



Things look pretty bleak for our beleaguered protagonists.

