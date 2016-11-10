Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for season 6 of American Horror Story.
Let's be honest: The best part of any American Horror Story season is the suspense. Nobody knows that better than Ryan Murphy, who provided us with no less than 15 teasers to throw us off the scent of the latest season's true theme.
Told through the lens of a mock documentary, we now know that season 6 will focus around the events plaguing the lost colony of Roanoke, where 117 men, women, and children mysteriously disappeared in 1590.
But what we don't know could fill a very long book. Who built the house that Shelby and Matt Miller move into? Why does the ground appear to be breathing? What is that strange creature we see in the home video? What's with all the pigs? Why do I keep thinking about Murder House?
Join us as we embark on a journey through the rabbit hole of American Horror Story theories, where only the bravest dare venture. After all, as Shelby tells us in the premiere: "Humans respond to fear in two simple ways: fight or flight.”
