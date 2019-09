Unsurprisingly, it takes Matt and Shelby roughly three seconds to get attacked.When they come to, they realize they're in a familiar place: Back at the house where they found the feral boys. And look, Elias is there too! This is strange, since the last time we saw him he had been pierced by about half a dozen arrows, but the Polks explain: “Mama” saved him.But this, too, is not good news. “You have to get out of here," Elias tells Matt. "Get out before she comes. Mama took my leg.” And indeed, his leg seems to have been rather roughly sawed off.Mama (Hi, Frances Conroy!) walks in. She's nice at first, offering everyone food — until we realize that jerky is actually made from Elias' leg. Apparently, he makes for less than tasty jerky, so Mama orders her sons to kill him.Here we find out that the hillbillies once made a deal with The Butcher. She leaves them alone if she gets fresh blood every year.Unfortunately for Matt and Shelby, the Polks are holding a grudge about that time the couple led the police to their farmhouse and took their "babies" (a.k.a. the feral children).(As this is all happening, Lee is released from police custody after 48 hours of questioning. She checks her phone and sees that Matt and Shelby found Flora. What a relief! Not. )The Polks plan to drive Matt, Shelby and Flora back to the haunted mansion to hand them over to The Butcher. Matt tried to play hero, which results in one dead Polk, one angry Polk and one murderous Mama. To make sure that they don't try to run off again, Mama takes a shovel to Shelby's ankle. (Shelby's despair speech is hilarious, by the way: "There were still so many things I wanted to do with my life. Be a mother. Grow old with Matt. Open up my own yoga studio." IMAGINE wanting all those things.)The Polks drop off the Millers just in time for bonfire night. The Butcher grabs Flora. She's going first. This doesn't sit well with Priscilla, who was promised her friend would die last. Too bad, so sad.Lee gets to the house just as this is all happening. She grabbed a ride with one of the cops after Matt ignored her calls. (Sensitive, much?)The Butcher prepares to give her "This land is ours" spiel, but it seems that her son (Wes Bentley, whose accent has sadly not improved) is as tired of hearing it as I am, because he suddenly attacks her. "I shall not stand by and watch thou shed another drop of innocent blood," he yells.Mott randomly reappears in time to untie Shelby and Matt. Mr. Piggy tries to lunge for Flora but Lee crushes him with her car, and the Millers escape to a motel, as they should have done the second this batshit crazy stuff started happening to them."Those months were like a terrifying nightmare," real-life Shelby tells us. "When I close my eyes, I can still see the fire, Elias screaming, that insane family. I am just grateful that I’ll never have to see that horrible place again."Wrong. She's going to have nightmares about it for the rest of her life.And thus ends "My Roanoke Nightmare." Ryan Murphy kept his promise about Evan Peters. Hopefully he'll do the same with the big twist supposedly coming our way next week.Only one this week: When you feel the urge to buy a haunted house built by an art-crazed 18th century dandy on land inhabited by blood-thirsty demon colonists, don't.