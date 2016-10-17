Skip navigation!
Matt Bomer
TV Shows
Gatsby
Fans, This Could Be Your New Favorite Show
by
Christopher Luu
More from Matt Bomer
TV Shows
Matt Bomer On Upcoming
American Horror Story
Twist: "Fans Will Love What...
Morgan Baila
Oct 17, 2016
Entertainment News
GLAAD Condemns Matt Bomer's Role As Transgender Woman
Hunter Harris
Sep 2, 2016
Movies
Twitter Is Outraged That Matt Bomer Is Playing A Transgender Woman
Suzannah Weiss
Aug 30, 2016
TV Shows
Matt Bomer Discusses Onscreen Sex With Lady Gaga &
American H...
American Horror Story: Hotel premiered last night to generally mixed (and horrified) reviews. But Matt Bomer's bottom seems to be polling pretty well —
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Entertainment News
Watch Matt Bomer Call Out An Interviewer Over Gay Stereotypes
Matt Bomer stars in Magic Mike XXL. He also happens to be gay. Apparently, one reporter thought that would make him an expert in spouting generalizations
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
Matt Bomer Joins
American Horror Story
Another day, another casting announcement: The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that FX will add Matt Bomer to American Horror Story: Freak Show. While
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Entertainment News
Matt Bomer Is Gay, But Don't Call Him A "Gay Actor"
Matt Bomer is an actor. He's also gay, but he's not a "gay actor." His resumé boasts a diverse range of characters that aren't defined by their
by
Hayden Manders
Movies
Why Matt Bomer Won't Get Cast In
Fifty
Shades Of Gre...
Hollywood’s relationship with Christian Grey and the 50 Shades franchise has been fraught with controversy from its inception. The Internet wasted no
by
Hayden Manders
New York
60 Seconds With America's Hottest Dad (AKA Matt Bomer)
We aren't going to lie here — we watch White Collar, but we're a bit hazy on the plot lines. It's hard, really, to focus when hottie Matt Bomer, who
by
Kristian Laliberte
Entertainment
We’re Positively Glee-ful Over This Darren Criss Gotye Cover
Ever since Gotye’s gorgeous duet with Kimbra, “Somebody I Used To Know,” first made a splash with its innovative music video and its
by
Lilian Min
