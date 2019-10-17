Over its first two seasons, USA network’s anthology series The Sinner explored suppressed memories and secret cults. A trailer for season 3 of The Sinner reveals the next twisted case Detective Ambrose (Bill Pullman) is taking on. He'll search for the truth behind a deadly car crash that is much more than what it seems on the surface.
The upcoming season stars Matt Bomer and Chris Messina as Jamie and Nick, two frenemies from college involved in the crash. Beneath the accident, however, are disturbing secrets about the men and their shared past.
“Did Jamie ever tell you what we used to do in school?” Messina’s Nick says in a police investigation. “You didn’t, did you?”
Advertisement
The Sinner’s first two seasons weaved its characters’ past trauma with their present-day crimes, and it seems likely that will be the pattern here. Whatever Jamie and Nick did in college, it may be the reason why they were speeding towards a woman’s house in the middle of the night.
“We lost control,” Bomer’s Jamie says in the trailer. It’s clear he’s not just talking about the wheel on his car.
Also starring in this installment of the series is Parisa Fitz-Henley as Jamie’s wife, Jessica Hecht as the woman who owns the property the car crash occurred on, and Eddie Martinez as a detective with a Marine past.
If there’s anyone who can get to the bottom of whatever happened with Nick and Jamie, it’s Ambrose. The troubled detective has plenty of experience dealing with the darker side of humanity and the awful things people sometimes do to each other.
In the first season, Jessica Biel (an executive producer on the series) portrayed Cora Tannetti, a mother who stabs a stranger to death during an ordinary day at the beach. Cora denies knowing why she committed the crime, and Pullman explores her past in order to reveal the truth about what caused Cora to snap. In season 2, a young boy (Elisha Henig) murders his “parents,” only for Ambrose to discover the chilling connection between this crime and the cult the boy was raised in.
Can Ambrose crack this case? Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until 2020 to find out. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.
Advertisement