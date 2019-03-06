USA has announced that The Sinner will be returning to the network for its third season, along with a new cast member. While Jessica Biel starred in the first season — and continues to executive produce — the drama has enlisted White Collar actor Matt Bomer in the role of Jamie opposite Bill Pullman's return to the role of Detective Harry Ambrose.
Season 3 will follow Pullman as an investigation into a car accident reveals a darker crime, and Bomer leans on Pullman for support.
Derek Simonds returns to season 3 as executive producer and showrunner, with Biel and Michelle Purple executive producing through their company Iron Ocean. Charlie Gogolak, Willie Reale, and Adam Bernstein will also executive produce, with Bernstein directing the first two episodes.
Much of season 2 was spent exploring Harry Ambrose's complicated backstory, which included a traumatic kitchen fire we later learn he himself set. However, much of his past he does not remember.
It's likely season 3 will give us more intel on the mysterious detective, and perhaps Bomer's character will be the one to do it. The season 3 premiere has not yet been announced.
