The interesting part about this twist is that The Sinner is actually based on a book by Petra Hammesfahr — a book that ends where season 1 of the television show does. Still, it's hardly the only time in recent history that a television show has expanded upon its source material: The Handmaid's Tale will continue despite catching up with the ending of Margaret Atwood's original novel . 13 Reasons Why will release a season 2 despite Jay Asher's novel ending with the conclusion of Hannah's (Katherine Langford) 13 tapes. Big Little Lies will continue to follow the Monterey moms despite Liane Moriarty's novel ending with the death that happened during the show's season 1 finale.