I fear that by depicting a mass shooting, 13 Reasons Why might actually detract from the important discussions and work students are currently inspiring. Teens don't need to see a TV show to know how terrifyingly real the chances of a gunman opening fire in their halls are. Too many already know first-hand how devastating it is to see their friends die and to fear entering their classrooms . They go through the mandatory drills, and are talking about the warning signs. Profiting off of their terror, in my opinion, would be a tasteless move that would more likely trigger than educate teens and young adults.